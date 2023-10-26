New dog park in Broadway District officially unleashed

Green Bay's second dog park — the Vital Essentials Dog Park — is officially open.

On Broadway, Inc. Director of Special Events, Allie Thut said the non-profit started raising funds for the dog park last year.

The video explains what types of amenities are available for dog owners right now

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's second dog park — the Vital Essentials Dog Park — is officially open.

The dogs were sure excited during the ribbon cutting, and the grand opening was a long time coming.

On Broadway, Inc. Director of Special Events, Allie Thut said the non-profit started raising funds for the dog park last year.

Thut said they needed $15,000 for fencing alone, and the title sponsorship from Vital Essentials is what made the project a reality.

The dog park is located on the north end of the Broadway District west of the Fox River in the downtown area.

Thut said right now, the dog park has basic amenities including:



A big, open space for dogs to play

Benches

Water bowls

Waste station

Thut said the park will have more play features next spring.

She said she has two Golden Retrievers herself and lives downtown.

"I'm super excited to have this," Thut said. "You know, we got two dogs so that they could play together. And now, with this dog park, we have the opportunity to let them be sisters and to have fun."

The only other dog park in Green Bay is at Whitney Park east of the river.

Thut said the dog park will be open year round.