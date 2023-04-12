On Broadway, Inc. raising money for new pop-up dog park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway, Inc. in Green Bay is working on raising money for a new pop-up dog park.

Whitney Park is the only park in Green Bay dedicated for dogs.

Brendan Osuocha and his dog, Blue, took advantage of using Whitney Park on a beautiful day Tuesday.

"I know he doesn't want to be stuck inside all day," Osuocha said. "This is a park that we like to go to."

Former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt brought his dog, Milton, to the park to play with the other dogs, too.

"Loves to get out, exercise, run," Schmitt said. "This park is great."

But it's the only park in Green Bay open for dogs.

"With the amount of dogs in the downtown area, in the City of Green Bay, one is just not enough," On Broadway Marketing Director Brooke Hafs said.

For dogs like Blue, Milton, or other dogs, another dog park just for them is expected to open soon.

"It doesn't hurt to have more parks available to dog owners, especially with the weather," Osuocha said.

On Broadway is fundraising to get money in order to open a new pop-up dog park, or temporary dog park.

The non-profit is looking at an empty grass lot located at the northern end of the Broadway District.

Tyler Job This is the site where On Broadway wants to develop a new pop-up dog park. A mural is next to the empty grass lot.

Hafs said the lot has been underutilized and vacant for decades.

"These vacant lots are not good for the walkability of a downtown," Hafs said.

Hafs said On Broadway has a lease prepared to use the vacant lot unless a developer comes in.

"The elements we're looking to purchase to create this park would be mobile," Hafs said.

She said the cost to open the dog park is about $15,000, with two-thirds of the price dedicated for fencing.

Hafs said so far, On Broadway has raised nearly $2,000.

If the goal is met, Hafs said On Broadway is hoping to break ground before the busy summer season.

"This is a super dog-friendly district, and we want to make sure we have spaces for people to enjoy that dog-friendliness," Hafs said.

"I think that's a great idea," Schmitt said. "It brings people together."

Safe to say dog owners enjoy dog parks, and the dogs do, too.

If you'd like to donate and help with the pop-up dog park project, more information can be found here.