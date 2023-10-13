New dog park in Broadway District set to open Oct. 25

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — We are one day closer to a new dog park opening in the Broadway District in Green Bay.

On Broadway, Inc. Director of Resource Development & Marketing Brooke Hafs said the dog park, known as the Vital Essentials Dog Park, is set to have its grand opening on Oct. 25.

But don't expect the park to have all the amenities right away.

Hafs said there will be a waste station, drinking station, and seating for dog owners when the park opens.

She said play features and obstacle courses will be added next spring.

"We're constantly trying to be more dog-friendly in this area," Hafs said. "And so, this is a great project. It makes a lot of people happy. A lot of people are excited about that. And you can see that by the way the community stepped up to support this project financially."

Hafs said Whitney Park is the only other dog park in Green Bay.

The Vital Essentials Dog Park is located at 325 N. Broadway.