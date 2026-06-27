New Day Women's Center building condemned after Wednesday's flash floods

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — When Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary's roof collapsed on Wednesday, New Day Women's Center was also impacted, suffering flood damage.

New Day Women's Center connects women who are in crisis to resources and support in the community.

"We're a daytime drop-in resource center for women experiencing crisis or looking for social connection," Angela Cheslock, New Day Women's Center executive director, says. "We serve everybody– women who are homeless, unsheltered, on the street, so they're living outside, so a lot of times we are the place they feel comfortable coming."

Cheslock says women come to clean up for the day, get a hot meal or do laundry. The Center also helps women get jobs and offers mental health support.

During flash flooding on Wednesday, the roof of the next door business- Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary- collapsed, leaking water into the Center.

"It just looks like it was filled up like a bathtub and drained because it all came from the roof," Cheslock says. "Everything is saturated and wet. Anything that is not in a drawer or a cabinet is pretty much ruined."

On Friday, the City of Green Bay condemned the building. Cheslock says it's not the final verdict– the City will decide upon further investigation whether the building is still safe.

"Right now we're just trying to figure out a way to find maybe a temporary location or starting to look into a permanent or alternate location," she says.

The non-profit has a gofundme as they figure out how to bounce back.

"There's so many things to think about, just administratively and then thinking about the guests and how can I still serve them and be there for them because that's the whole point," Cheslock says.