GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After the roof of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary caved in Wednesday night, dozens of community members stepped up to rescue the cats who were left inside.



There were 47 cats in the building when the roof collapsed.

All but one of the cats were rescued- the last cat hid in the roof.

People can help Safe Haven by donating or purchasing items off of their wishlist.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We got a notification earlier from one of our team members that there was a collapse upstairs," Jeremy Lang, co-founder of Safe Haven, said Wednesday night.

Through the pouring rain, you could hear shouts and directions, as dozens of community members worked together to get 47 cats out of a flooding building.

“I cannot believe how much help we have gotten," Lang said. "The community was fantastic. Some people were here before our employees were.”

The roof at Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary collapsed Wednesday night.

WATCH THE BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Dozens work together to save 47 cats from flooding building

Lang said the building is still safe and unlikely to collapse, but at least a quarter of the roof caved in, allowing the heavy rainfall to flood the building.

“It’s kind of leaking down from the second floor to the first, so we’re definitely going to have to work on that once everything is structurally sound," he said.

Assisted by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Lang said they were able to rescue all but one cat, which was hiding in the roof somewhere.

Lang said they planned to go back for the last cat Thursday morning.

“All coworkers and employees are safe, and all cats are accounted for," he said.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday night why the roof collapsed, but Lang’s focus was on the cats.

“The biggest issue is making sure we can get back up and running, so we have a place for these cats, so they’re not just in a temporary situation," he said. "This isn’t the end, it was just a bad day.”

