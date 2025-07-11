NBC 26 bids farewell to Green Bay area reporter & late night anchor Karl Winter

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 is saying goodbye to Green Bay area reporter and late night anchor Karl Winter.

Karl is leaving the station after two years of hard work, laughs, and smarts (he scored a 35 on the ACT). During his time at NBC 26, Karl was dedicated to covering news in Green Bay and its suburbs of Allouez, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, De Pere, and the Titletown District.

"The thing I'll miss most is the community atmosphere here in northeast Wisconsin," Karl said. "The parades, festivals, celebrations, and events make this a truly special place to live, where people really care about one another, and relationships run deep."

Karl Winter Karl interviewing a young Packers fan.

Karl, a West Coaster with Midwest roots who also carries dual citizenship with the U.S. and Germany, joined NBC 26 in July 2023 after graduating with a Master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. Prior to that, he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Karl is also an avid runner and knows a thing or two about seizing the competition. He won the half marathon in this year's EPIC Marathon and Running Festival in Green Bay, impressively finishing the race in 1:09:10. That's 5:17 per mile!

Karl Winter Karl took home first place in the half marathon during this year's EPIC Marathon and Running Festival in Green Bay, finishing in 1:09:10, or 5:17 per mile!

Karl covered a wide range of topics throughout the Green Bay area with professionalism and passion, which led him to become NBC 26's nightly 10 p.m. news anchor. Karl was always fair and courteous with the people he reported on, and that reflected in his storytelling.

"Working at NBC 26 taught me to never back down from a challenge, and to always challenge my own abilities and beliefs," Karl said. "This job and station pushed me out of my comfort zone, and forced me to ask more questions of myself than I could ever ask an interviewee."

His connections in the Green Bay community and beyond helped keep the public informed about what's happening in their neighborhoods, including these stories:



"I'm proud of my reporting on beats including presidential and local politics, layoffs at St. Norbert College, the Packers acquiring land, Green Bay Correctional Institution, the South Bridge Connector project, and more," Karl said.

Karl Winter Karl and photographer Matt Kohls working hard at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Karl is a newsroom leader and always brings a positive attitude. He will be missed at NBC 26, but he's destined to find great success in the broadcast media industry.

"I'm in the process of finding my next role in television news. I think local news outlets play an absolutely vital role, and I'm excited to continue working in the industry," Karl said. "I can't wait to return to Green Bay and share the news of my next steps. For those following, you can always find me on social media."