German Packers fans explain their love for the Green and Gold

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — More than 60 Packers fans traveled together from Germany to Titletown this week for the team's games Sunday and Thursday.



The group is representing German fan group "Packers Germany e.V.," and says they are joined in Green Bay this week by contingents from the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic

Two of the German fans say they enjoy American football because it's more complex and fast-paced than soccer, and they like that the NFL has more parity, with a salary cap

Packers Germany says it's the third-largest NFL fan group in Germany

Video shows the group touring Lambeau and speaking German with Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter

Eins, zwei, drei — go Pack go!

Packers fans come from near and far to visit Lambeau Field — aber die Gruppe mit der längsten Reise diese Woche kam aus Deutschland.

That means: "The group with possibly the longest trip this week came from Germany."

This group of Packers fans flew to the Midwest to see their favorite team play two games in five days.

"For the last game, and for the game tomorrow, we will be at least 60 from Germany," Christopher Klehn-Schwandt said.

Many of them are here for the first time. Klehn-Schwandt has been to Lambeau before, but says the magic hasn't worn off.

"I had [the feeling] two years ago — first time [at] Lambeau Field, inside, outside, Pro Shop — you can't stop smiling anymore, just like a dream," he said.

Christopher is a board member of Packers Germany, which he says is the third-largest NFL fan group — and growing.

"We are over 660 members right now, and we hope to have 1000 by the end of next year," Klehn-Schwandt said. "That's our hope."

Only the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have larger fan groups in Germany, according to Klehn-Schwandt

The group got a stadium tour from former Packers receiver Antonio Freeman, then visited with team president Mark Murphy — highlights of a trip that included stops around the Midwest.

Benjamin Brandt, who is from Hamburg, said American sports fans are nicer than European sports fans.

"From the people who are just great and welcome you with open arms," Brandt said, "to the experience around Lambeau with the tailgating, with all these crazy people, with the Frozen Tundra man, Packer mania, and all these guys being there — such big fans with all their stuff — to the game itself; I wasn't prepared for how cold it was. [...] You get addicted into it, and I just love the sport."

The group's tour guide, Joachim Exler, said the group trip sold out in less than 48 hours.

"It's getting more and more popular," Exler said. "We get a lot of questions [like] 'I want to visit NFL teams.' It's amazing."

Before the group continued to explore Lambeau, I decided to put my German heritage to the test, with one more question for the group:

"Which is better, German beer or American beer?" I asked Klehn-Schwandt in German.

"Definitely German beer," he said, "except Spotted Cow. That's the best beer that I've drank in America in the last 20 years."

Chris says the group will be tailgating for Thursday night's game in Lot 1, and if it goes anything like Sunday's game against the 49ers — he's expecting a victory.

