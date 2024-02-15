Ex's revenge: Ways to relieve frustration when single on Valentine's Day

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — An exotic pet rescue and the police department in Fox Crossing are offering special ideas for single people on Valentine's Day.

At J&R's Aquatic Animal Rescue, people can donate money and name a cockroach or rodent after an ex or someone who bugs them — and watch snakes and turtles eat the cockroach or rodent

The live stream of the "heartbreak into healing" will be available on Facebook

The Fox Crossing Police Department and Shawano Sheriff's Office said in Facebook posts they are happy to arrest any exes with outstanding warrants

For most people, Valentine's Day is a way of showing love and affection for that special someone. But if you have someone in your life who's a snake — it might look a little different. We're in Fox Crossing with some ways you can get back at that person.

At this exotic animal rescue, you can donate money to name one of these cockroaches after someone who bugs you — and then watch as the bug meets its end.

"We'll be feeding Jake here, we'll be feeding Buddy, our big Burmese python, we'll be feeding our Tegu and some of the turtles and frogs that we have as well," rescue director John Moyles said.

Someone named a cockroach after "Bethanie" — and Bethanie will be dinner for Squirtle the turtle.

"Instead of buying something in someone's honor, you can buy something in someone's dishonor," Moyles said.

Moyles says it's a win-win, as the animals get a treat and the rescue gets some support.

Fox Crossing's Police Department is also offering a Valentine's Day special, which racked up tens of thousands of impressions on Facebook.

"For the jilted lover who has an ex in their life who may or may not have, let's say, an active warrant …" Officer Dan Wiechman said.

Officers will provide them with a bracelet gift set, and …

"Chauffeur service to this fine four-star accommodations," Officer Wiechman said. "That being, our local jail. There's a glamour shot experience where they get both front- and side-view shots of themselves taken, in a glamorous orange jumpsuit."

Officer Wiechman says the department did receive a legitimate warrant report after its Facebook post, and reported it to the corresponding jurisdiction.

Both John [Moyles] and Fox Crossing PD say that if you missed out on the fun this year, both offers will be available next Valentine's Day.