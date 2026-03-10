GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Michael Hernandez, an assistant superintendent at the Appleton School District, has been selected as the next superintendent of the Green Bay Area Public School District.

In a 6-1 vote Friday, the Green Bay Board of Education chose Hernandez to lead the district. He was officially introduced to the public at a board meeting Monday at district headquarters.

"I can tell you there is a lot of emotions going through me right now. I think excitement is the most though," Hernandez said.

Michael Hernandez first thoughts after being selected as next Green Bay Area Public Schools superintendent

Since 2020, Green Bay has had four different superintendents. Hernandez said ending that streak is his top priority.

"Stability, that is the goal, to be here until I retire," Hernandez said.

Hernandez plans to start by building relationships in Green Bay while finishing his work in Appleton.

"I am still serving the Appleton School District, I will not put a pause on that work. However, evenings and weekends I am going to be spending time here," Hernandez said.

One challenge waiting for him on day one is the district's budget gap. At Monday's meeting, several speakers urged the board to protect programs facing cuts.

"I mean, it's not a surprise to say the biggest challenge will be tackling the budget. I think it's what are we going to be tackling as a district as well as a community," Hernandez said.

The district projects a deficit of $8 million for the 2026-2027 school, our previous reporting on the budget shortfalls can be found here.

On his strategy for dealing with the deficit, Hernandez said he'd work with the community and reach out to state legislators.

Beyond the budget, community members have also looked for a superintendent who reflects the district's diverse student body and could serve as a role model for all students.

"The tag line is every student. White, black, brown, I'm an advocate for every student. I should not be in this position if I wasn't," Hernandez said.

The School Superintendents Association says around 3% of superintendents nationwide identify as Hispanic.

"I can't forget that," Hernandez said, "there will be a lot of eyes on me. I don't mind being the first but I don't want to be the last".

Hernandez is expected to start the job July 1. His contract is planned to be written and signed before the April elections.