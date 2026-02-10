Green Bay schools face potential $32 million budget deficit, consider salary freezes and program cuts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Area Public Schools leaders are grappling with a potential budget deficit of up to $32 million in the 2027-2028 school year, forcing difficult decisions about staff compensation and student programs.

The projected shortfall stems from a combination of inflation, declining student enrollment, and reduced public school funding, according to Chief Financial Officer Angela Roble.

To address the mounting financial pressure, district leaders are planning to freeze staff salaries starting next year. Without this measure, salary increases alone could push next year's budget into an $8 million deficit.

"We're at a point where we have to make some really hard decisions. It's not easy," Roble explained.

The district has already taken steps to manage its finances this year, consolidating schools and reducing employment through attrition and retirements. These measures helped address a projected $5 million budget gap this school year.

School Board President James Lyerly acknowledged the challenging position facing the district.

"There's very few things left [to cut] that aren't directly associated with our mission and vision or mandated by law," Lyerly said.

However, more drastic cuts may be necessary for 2028, including potential reductions in school programs and special events. Further school consolidation and a review of staff health benefits are also under consideration.

"Anything is on the table," stated Roble.

Despite the financial constraints, district leaders emphasize their commitment to protecting student-focused programming.

"Our students come first, and we're trying very hard not to cut any programming that would help our students and do right by our students, but that is increasingly getting more and more difficult," Lyerly emphasized.

The district will hold two community input sessions next week to gather public feedback on potential solutions. The meetings are scheduled for Feb. 17 at East High School and Feb. 18 at Southwest High School, both beginning at 6 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend.