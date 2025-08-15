Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in Green Bay deadly stabbing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Joseph Poore has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the stabbing and killing of a Green Bay man last June.

In a sentencing hearing on Friday afternoon, Poore was sentenced by a judge to spend 30 years in prison and 10 extended supervision for his role in the killing of Robert Marshall during a robbery.

Poore pleaded no contest in June to a first-degree reckless homicide charge with a dangerous weapon for his role in the killing of Robert Marshall, court records show. An armed robbery charge was dropped.

Aaron Walton, another man charged in connection to the stabbing, is scheduled for a plea hearing on Sep. 10.