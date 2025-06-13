Watch Now
Man convicted for role in Green Bay deadly stabbing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Joseph Poore has been convicted for his role in the stabbing and killing of a Green Bay man last June.

Poore pleaded no contest to a first-degree reckless homicide charge with a dangerous weapon for his role in the killing of Robert Marshall, court records show. An armed robbery charge was dropped.

Defense and prosecutors will recommend 24 years behind bars and 20 years extended supervision, according to court records.

Aaron Walton, another man charged for the killing, is set to appear in court for a plea hearing in July.

Court documents allege that Walton, Poore and Marshall traveled together to Indiana, where Marshall is from, the day before the stabbing last June.

Investigators say Poore and Walton planned to rob Marshall of drugs and money.

Once back in Green Bay, an altercation began between Marshall and Poore in the backseat as Walton was driving.

A witness told investigators they saw Marshall being assaulted and later found him laying face down in the grass, outside of a neighbor's home on South Roosevelt St.

Medical examiners said Marshall suffered five stab wounds from his abdomen to his upper chest.

