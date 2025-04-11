Man sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault charges at Tundra Lodge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man convicted of sexual assault at an Ashwaubenon resort was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years of extended supervision.

Mauricio Powless was convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls and attempting to sexually assault another at the Tundra Lodge resort.

Powless pleaded no contest to felony charges in February. He was charged with felony attempted first degree sexual assault of a child — sexual contact with a child under age 13 along with felony second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to his plea deal, Powless will also be registered as a sex offender for life.