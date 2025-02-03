Man accused of sexual assault at Tundra Lodge pleads no contest, sentencing set for April

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Mauricio Powless, the man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, and attempting to sexually assault another at the Tundra Lodge resort in Ashwaubenon, pleaded no contest to charges in Brown County court on Monday.

Powless pled no contest to two charges:



Felony attempted first degree sexual assault of a child - sexual contact with a child under age 13

Felony second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age

Powless' sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11. As part of the plea deal, Powless will also be registered as a sex offender for life.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not plead guilty, but rather agrees to receive punishment for the crime(s) they committed.

Powless faced four felony charges related to the incident in January 2024, including attempted first degree child sexual assault, false imprisonment and second degree sexual assault of a child.