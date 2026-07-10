Man in sponsor killing case gets 3 years before lifetime commitment

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The man who killed his recovery sponsor in early 2025 was sentenced Friday to three years in prison before being committed for life to a mental health institution.

James Dorr, 36, had already entered an insanity plea on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, while also entering pleas of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on those charges. Prosecutors did not challenge evaluations finding Dorr suffered from a mental disease or defect.

After his release from prison, he will spend the rest of his life in a mental institution, a judge ordered.

In January 2025, police in Green Bay said a 60-year-old man and his dog were stabbed to death in the 1500 block of Capitol Drive. Dorr was charged two days later. According to the criminal complaint, Dorr told investigators he was having “thoughts in his head” and believed he had seen his daughter and the child’s mother murdered.

Green Bay police have never released the name of the victim, citing "Marsy's Law," a state statue that protects victims' identities under certain circumstances.

During the hearing Friday, Dorr was sentenced to three years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision on the possession of methamphetamine charge, and one year of initial confinement and one year of extended supervision for resisting or obstructing an officer. The judge ordered those sentences to be served at the same time, meaning Dorr will spend three years behind bars before serving the life sentence in a mental institution.