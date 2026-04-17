Man guilty of killing sponsor to be committed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man accused of killing his sponsor and their dog entered a plea Friday that will send him to a mental health facility for some of his charges.

James Dorr, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide while also entering a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect under Wisconsin law. He also pleaded guilty to mistreatment of animals causing death with the same defense.

The court reviewed reports on Dorr’s mental state, and prosecutors did not challenge the findings.

Dorr also pleaded no contest to two other charges without claiming the mental disease or defect defense, including possession of methamphetamine, and was convicted on those counts.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 10 and will address the charges for which he did not claim mental disease or defect.

Dorr will serve his sentence for those criminal convictions first, then be committed to a mental health facility for the homicide and animal mistreatment/causing death charges.