Man charged in Green Bay stabbing, accused of killing AA sponsor and dog

UPDATE: James Dorr, the man charged in connection to a murder last week on Capitol Drive in Green Bay, has appeared in front of a judge on Thursday afternoon for the first time.

Dorr's cash bond was set at $2 million. He's charged with first degree homicide, mistreatment of animals/cause death, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Dorr is accused of killing his Alcoholic Anonymous sponsor and the sponsor's dog.

Dorr states in an interview with police included in the complaint that he was having "thoughts in his head and that he saw his daughter and daughter's mom get murdered".

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Charges have been filed in connection to a murder last week on Capitol Drive in Green Bay.

James Dorr, 34, is set to appear for the first time at the Brown County Courthouse on Thursday. He is charged with first degree homicide in connection to last week's stabbing at the apartment complex, as well as mistreatment of animals (cause death).

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death on the night of Jan 28, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say officers were called just before 9 p.m. to an apartment on the 1500 block of Capitol Drive, where the victim was found unresponsive inside his home.

Authorities said the victim's identity is being withheld at this time.