UPDATE: Charges related to Green Bay stabbing 'likely' to be filed on Wednesday

UPDATE: The Brown County District Attorney tells NBC 26 charges are likely going to be filed on Wednesday, and the suspect would be expected to appear in court for the first time on that same day during the afternoon.

Green Bay Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 34-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's fatal stabbing on the city's west side, according to Green Bay Police.

Police said just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon they located an identified a person of interest walking on West Mason St. near 12th Avenue. The man was taken into custody for questioning and later taken to Brown County Jail.

Police said their investigation into the stabbing death is still ongoing, and have not yet released information on the identity of the victim.

—————————

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say officers were called just before 9 p.m. to an apartment on the 1500 block of Capitol Drive, where the victim was found unresponsive inside his home.

Andrew Amouzou/NBC 26 The inside of the apartment building where the man was killed, according to a tenant who lives in the building.

According to police, the search for a suspect is underway and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities said the victim's identity is being withheld at this time.