Man accused of causing deadly crash ordered to stand trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Douglas Proehl, 69, the man accused of causing a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue last month, was ordered to stand trial on Monday.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Chloe (Chara) Bishop.

Proehl appeared at the Brown County courthouse Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. During the hearing, Judge Kate Zuidmulder found the state showed enough evidence that a felony was committed, therefore, Proehl was bound over for trial.

Proehl is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation, and operating while intoxicated causing injury (second and subsequent offense) — both felonies.

The defendant is due back in court on April 12. His $500,000 bond continues.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. of January 30 on Lombardi Avenue near Holmgren Way. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a truck heading east on Lombardi ran a red light and struck a sedan turning south onto Holmgren. Witnesses told investigators the truck, driven by Proehl, went through the red light before the collision.

According to a criminal complaint, officers at the scene of the accident could smell the strong odor of intoxicating beverages on Proehl's breath and on his person. Officers also stated he had slurred speech, and bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Proehl told officers at the scene he had "2 beers an hour and a half ago," according to the complaint.