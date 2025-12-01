Man accused in child's death denied bail reduction

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man accused of killing a two-year-old boy will remain in jail on a $2 million cash bond after a Brown County judge denied his motion to lower it.

James Vanderleest, 22, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say on June 22, he was taking care of his ex-girlfriend's son, Leo Escalante, at a home on Alpine Drive in Green Bay when the child suffered life threatening injuries.

Vanderleest told investigators that the child fell down a flight of stairs. However, prosecutors say the injuries "were not consistent" with such a fall.

Vanderleest also pressured the victim's mother to lie about who was babysitting the child, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Vanderleest's father, David Vanderleest, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and other charges. According to prosecutors, the older Vanderleest lied to police and fled with his son to a cabin in Florence County.

David Vanderleest was released from jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond in July.

James Vanderleest is due back in court on Dec. 19.