Mother's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with suspicious death of child

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — James Vanderleest, 21, is in the Brown County Jail after being arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a 2-year-old boy, according to Brown County records. He was booked for first-degree reckless homicide, resisting/obstructing an officer, and two charges of felony bail jumping.

Vanderleest is set to appear in court on the bail jumping charges Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Green Bay police issued a press release stating that two Green Bay men, ages 21 and 48, were arrested in Florence County in connection with the suspicious death of a 2-year-old boy.

The release also stated that on June 22, police were called to a home on the 100 block of Alpine Drive for a 2-year-old boy with life threatening injuries. The child was taken to a hospital and died two days later.

According to Brown County Court records, just after 9:20 p.m. June 22, officers were dispatched to a home on Alpine Drive for a child not breathing. Investigators say the child's mother had begun to drive her son to the hospital, and first responders later air lifted him to Children's of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Detective Craig Brey of the Green Bay Police Department says the boy's mother told police she and her son were staying at the home of her ex-boyfriend, James Vanderleest, and his father, referred to as DV in the criminal complaint. According to police, DV lives with his son in a loft above a detached garage at a home on Alpine Drive.

She told police after staying the night on Alpine Drive, she left to get a pedicure June 22 just before 9 a.m. The mother says she got a phone call during her pedicure from DV that something was wrong with the child. She told police she came back to the loft to see her son receiving CPR.

Brown County Jail records show a man by the name of David Vanderleest is in jail for harboring/aiding a felon and resisting or obstructing an officer. David does not have a court date scheduled as of the publication of this article.