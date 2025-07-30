Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged in connection to toddler death case bonds out

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of the men charged in connection to a toddler's death case in Green Bay has bonded out of jail.

According to Brown County Jail records, David Vanderleest, 48, bonded out on Wednesday. He had a cash bond set at $50,000.

Vanderleest is charged with with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstruction an officer, in connection to the death of 2-year-old Leo Escalante.

On Monday, Vanderleest's defense moved to reduce his cash bond, arguing he did not have the funds available to post bond. The defense also mentioned Vanderleest being a long time resident of the area, further arguing he needs to be able to supervise the employees of his real estate company.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, a judge denied the motion to modify bond.

Other conditions in Vanderleest's bond include absolute sobriety, no contact with his son, 21-year-old James Vanderleest, who is charged with reckless homicide in the case, and no contact with the victim's family.

