Man charged for harboring, aiding felon in toddler death case

NBC 26
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — David Vanderleest, 48, was charged on Thursday with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstruction an officer in connection to a toddler's death case in Green Bay.

David Vanderleest is accused of hiding and harboring his son, James Vanderleest, who is charged with reckless homicide in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in Green Bay.

The state accuses James and his father, David Vanderleest, of lying to police and fleeing to a cabin in Florence County.

"He did admit in interviews they had ditched phones, changed phones," Lemkuil said.

A SWAT team reportedly had to use a flash bomb to draw the father and son out of the cabin.

