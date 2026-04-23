Judge denies contact between homicide suspect and father in case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A judge denied a request from a man charged with reckless homicide to contact his father.

James Vanderleest, 22, appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a hearing to discuss several motions filed in his case, including one asking the courts to modify his bond conditions to allow the defendant to contact his father, David Vanderleest, who is also charged in connection to the case.

Judge Samantha Wagner denied the defendant's request to modify bond and to contact his father, citing the defendant's history of failing to comply with bond conditions in other cases.

Vanderleest’s defense also moved for the full release of the victim’s autopsy report and medical records. Those motions will be discussed at a later hearing next month.

Vanderleest is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say that in June 2025, he was taking care of his ex-girlfriend’s son, 2-year-old Leo Escalante, at a home on Alpine Drive in Green Bay when the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Vanderleest told investigators the child fell down a flight of stairs. However, prosecutors say the injuries “were not consistent” with such a fall.

Prosecutors also allege Vanderleest pressured the victim’s mother to lie about who was babysitting the child.

Meanwhile, Vanderleest’s father, David, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and other offenses. Prosecutors say the older Vanderleest lied to police and fled with his son to a cabin in Florence County.

David Vanderleest was released from jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond in July. He is due back in court on Friday.

