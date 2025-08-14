Trial set for man accused of harboring, aiding felon in toddler death case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A trial date has been set for David Vanderleest, 48, who is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstruction an officer in connection to a toddler's death case in Green Bay.

Vanderleest appeared in court for an arraignment on Thursday morning.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 29 and is set to last until Oct. 31. A final pre-trial hearing is also on the books for Oct. 27.

David Vanderleest is accused of hiding and harboring his son, James Vanderleest, who is charged with reckless homicide in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in Green Bay.

The state accuses James and his father, David Vanderleest, of lying to police and fleeing to a cabin in Florence County.

"He did admit in interviews they had ditched phones, changed phones," Brown County Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said.

A SWAT team reportedly had to use a flash bomb to draw the father and son out of the cabin.