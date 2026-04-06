Man accused in child's death seeks bond change to contact father

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The man accused of causing the death of a toddler in Green Bay is asking a judge to reconsider his bond conditions so he can contact his father again.

James Vanderleest, 22, was in court Monday morning for a status conference, where Judge Samantha Wagner reviewed motions filed by his defense late last week.

Vanderleest’s defense moved for the full release of the victim’s autopsy report and medical records.

Additionally, Vanderleest petitioned the court to reconsider one of his bond conditions, which prohibits him from contacting his father, David, who is also charged in connection with this case for his alleged role in helping James escape.

The motion filed states, in part: “The defense acknowledges that Mr. Vanderleest’s case and his father’s case are related; however, the concerns typically associated with intertwined matters – such as the risk of influencing testimony or interfering with proceedings – are not present here. This is not a situation involving unresolved, conflicting accounts that could be shaped through contact. Moreover, any such risk is mitigated by the structured and monitored nature of all communications.”

Vanderleest is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say that in June 2025, he was taking care of his ex-girlfriend’s son, 2-year-old Leo Escalante, at a home on Alpine Drive in Green Bay when the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Vanderleest told investigators the child fell down a flight of stairs. However, prosecutors say the injuries “were not consistent” with such a fall.

Prosecutors also allege Vanderleest pressured the victim’s mother to lie about who was babysitting the child.

Meanwhile, Vanderleest’s father, David, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and other offenses. Prosecutors say the older Vanderleest lied to police and fled with his son to a cabin in Florence County.

David Vanderleest was released from jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond in July. He is due back in court April 24.

The motions filed by James Vanderleest are set to be discussed in court April 23.