GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A powerful storm brought heavy rain and hail to Green Bay on Wednesday night, flooding streets and blanketing neighborhoods in ice.

Sharon Jackson, a Green Bay resident, said she had never seen anything like it in her life.

"It was just so much. It was so overwhelming you couldn't do anything but watch," Jackson said.

Jackson described the storm intensifying rapidly outside her home.

"You started to hear the rain and it was really loud and then we realized it was chunks of ice and it kept on getting bigger and bigger and bigger," Jackson said.

From her front yard, Jackson recorded the flooding as it overtook her street.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

'It was wicked" Clean up begins after hail storm floods Green Bay neighborhoods

"The neighbor three houses down was in there, just trying to dig it out and get the water to flow because it was just standing and wasn't moving," Jackson said.

But amid the chaos, some neighbors found a way to lighten the mood.

"And that's my neighbor and her dog kayaking down the water," Jackson said. "Got to have a little fun too, right?"

Resident Sandy Schmidt described the moment hail first struck her home.

"When the first hail come down, hit the patio doors on the back of my house… it was ping ping ping, like that yeah," Schmidt said.

Schmidt's grandson was among those working to clear blocked drains, a common problem on streets across the neighborhood Wednesday.

Residents are dropping off storm debris at Green Bay's two yard waste drop-off sites, which are accepting materials from the storm. The sites are located at 1470 Hurlbut St. on the west side and 2530 East Shore Drive on the east side.