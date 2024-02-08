It happened again: Car break-in victim suffers second theft attempt in 10 months

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — An elderly Green Bay woman was the victim of a second attempted car theft in less than 10 months.



There have been 18 attempted or successful car break-ins thus far in 2024 in Green Bay, according to Green Bay Police

Hyundai and Kia vehicles made up about 70% of car theft investigations in Green Bay in 2023

One local woman, Sandy Blasky, was the victim of an attempted theft in April 2023 — and again Tuesday night

Video shows the damage to Blasky's vehicle

If you own a car like this Kia Sportage, Green Bay Police say you're still at high risk of people trying to steal it. We're talking with one woman whose Kia was just broken into — again.

Last April, we spoke to Sandy Blasky after her window was smashed.

Late Tuesday night, it happened again at her apartment complex.

"I just couldn't even believe it," Blasky said. "It was like, 'I can't believe it that they would do the same exact thing twice.'"

In both cases, the perpetrator damaged the ignition system of her Kia Forte but failed to steal the car.

"I've made two $200 payments, and I've got like $500-something left — and now this happens again," Blasky said. "It's not been easy. It's been hard."

Green Bay Police say there have already been 18 attempted and successful car thefts in the city of Green Bay in 2024.

"These thefts are occurring city-wide, and the times vary throughout the entire day," Commander Kevin Warych said.

Warych says the trend is not slowing down.

"The people that we believe are committing these crimes, we're working to intervene in these people's lives to divert them away from a life of crime," Warych said, "but sadly, someone is going to get hurt or these thefts are going to continue."

Hyundai and Kia vehicles made up about 70% of car theft investigations in Green Bay in 2023.

"'Maybe you ought to trade it in and get something else, other than Kia, since that's what they're breaking into,'" Blasky said. "I said, 'Yeah, if I could afford to. But I can't. There's no way.'"

The manager at Badger Terrace apartments said they have cameras that captured heightened activity in their parking lots Tuesday night.

Police say Kia and Hyundai owners should get an anti-theft software upgrade at a local dealership, and a steering wheel lock, to prevent theft.