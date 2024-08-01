'I'm getting goosebumps,' Exclusive first look inside 1st & Goal Sports Bar and Grill

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In January, I covered the final days of R&D's House Divided. Now, a new business looks to become a staple Packers bar and restaurant in the same building.



Video shows an exclusive, first look inside 1st & Goal Sports Bar & Grill.

The business at 2148 University Ave. used to be the home of a popular Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers restaurant.

Co-owner Jon Jeske and plan to open on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m.

Jeske said the business will be unique throughout entertainment, food options and special guest surprises.

"It's good business, it's for the community, it's something that the east side needs," Jon Jeske, co-owner of 1st & Goal Sports Bar & Grill, said.

Its been eight months in the making, Jeske said.

"I'm getting excited, I'm getting goosebumps, you know, it's like it's starting to happen," Jeske said.

Jeske said work on establishing one of the city's newest sports bars always had one focus.

"(We) made sure that everything was done locally, local suppliers, local contractors, local everything," Jeske said.

Located on University Ave., 1st & Goal is replacing popular bar and restaurant R&D's House Divided, a unique spot for Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers fans to gather.

Now, Jeske said he's all in on the Green and Gold.

"It needed a new look, it needed a new style, it needed a new motif," Jeske said.

Jeske says the bar will be "one-of-a-kind" with plenty of entertainment options and what he calls "outside-of-the-box" food options.

He also anticipates special surprises along the way.

"They'll be a lot of talk of whose popping in and out (of the restaurant)," Jeske said.

Jeske said he's working with a small team to manage the business and his dog Rocky is right there with him.

"Rocky's my boy, he's very well known throughout the whole state naturally," Jeske said. "He's my boy, he keeps me in check, keeps me going," Jeske said.

With the changes and upcoming grand opening, Jeske has one question for the community.

"You ready? Are you? Lets see, tell me you are when you get here," Jeske said.

Jeske said doors will officially open Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., which he says is the perfect time to kick off the Packers season.