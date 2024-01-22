'It's time to move on', popular Green Bay restaurant plans to close Sunday

Popular bar and restaurant, R&D's House Divided in Green Bay will close after its farewell party at the restaurant Jan. 28 from 2-7 p.m.

The couple that owns the restaurant said they opened a new location in Crivitz, which is where they plan to move for their retirement.

The new restaurant is called R&D's Retreat.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

R&D's House Divided has made a name for itself by bringing together Green Bay Packers and Chicago bears fans under one roof and now the owners say it's time to leave.

"That's our retirement dream to live up in the Northwoods," Dee Dee Klug, one of the owners of R&D's House Divided, said. "Get it established, get employees eventually, and be able to enjoy our life up in the Northwoods."

Along with those dreams comes another restaurant that they opened in Crivitz last October. That restaurant is called R&D's Retreat.

A house divided isn't just a name, it's what the couple is all about when it comes to football.

Dee Dee is a Packers fan and her husband Ronn Ridgley, who is the other owner of the restaurant, is a Bears fan.

R&D's House Divided first opened on April 1, 2017.

Dee Dee and Ronn remember one of their favorite moments.

"Well I had my head shaved here," Ronn said. "I put a 'G' on the side of my head because the Bears lost. We had quite a crowd for that."

Dee Dee and Ronn said they will host a farewell party at the restaurant Sunday, from 2-7 p.m.

"And don't be mad at us for leaving, I know some people are mad that we're leaving," Dee Dee said. "It's time to move on -- we're only an hour away."

Ronn and Dee Dee said that the new restaurant might still have Packers and Bears memorabilia but they're focused on creating a "home away from home" retreat feel.

They also said they already have started to have people visit the new space.