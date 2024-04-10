'I can't picture doing this life without him,' Family remembering father after tragedy

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A close-knit family struck with sudden tragedy. The family of Tyler Clark, the 3-year-old killed in a car crash Saturday, say they lost someone who was a brother, a son and most importantly, a father.



Video shows the family of Tyler Clark supporting Jessica Duquaine, Clark's girlfriend. Duquaine says that that's the strength she needs.



I visited Duquaine and Clark's family on Tuesday afternoon. An emotion-filled family sharing the impact Clark left on the community.



Clark and Duquaine have a one-year-old son, Colson, and a daughter, Clark, on the way (expected in August).

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A home starting the week a little more quiet.

"I'm still waiting for him to walk through the door, I just, I can't picture doing this life without him but I know I have to," Jessica Duquaine, Tyler Clark's girlfriend, said.

Clark died early Saturday morning after a car crashed into his on Highway 29 in Hobart.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, Alex Mendoza, also died from injuries.

"We're all still in shock," Duquaine said.

I visited Clark's family on Tuesday afternoon. All of them are supporting Duquaine and their young son Colson at their home.

Duquaine is also expecting their daughter Clark in August.

"He's always been that type that's wanted a family and kids especially," Duquaine said. "I'm just very fortunate that I was the one he chose to do it with."

Colson, not even two years old, still waiting on Clark's return home

"He hears a certain thing and he's running to the door saying daddy, daddy, daddy," Duquaine said. "He's pointing out all of Tyler's pictures saying daddy, he opens my phone and he sees daddy."

Community support is pouring in for the family. A GoFundMe was created about two ago and already has close to 14 thousand dollars raised.

Beyond the donations, Duquaine said it's the family support that's helping her to be strong.

"He's in my ear constantly saying I need to be strong, I need to be strong for our kids as much as I don't want to be right now, I don't want to do it without him, but I know that he wants me to," Duquaine said. "He'd always tell me how strong of a woman I am but I need to be stronger at this point."

Strength in the memories that hold her and her family together.

"Stories are going to be shared until the end of time," Duquaine said.

Jessica said they are still figuring out services for Tyler.

Click here to access the family's GoFundMe.