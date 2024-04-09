Police release names of victims from deadly car crash in Hobart over the weekend

HOBART (NBC 26) — Tuesday afternoon Hobart police gave an update on the deadly head-on car crash that killed two people last Saturday.

Police say 31-year-old Tyler Clark and 23-year-old Alex Mendoza were involved in the crash and died as a result.

Officers say at around 3 a.m. they responded to the two-car crash on State Highway 29 near County Highway VV in the village of Hobart.

Investigators say Clark was traveling west and was struck head-on by Mendoza who police say was traveling in the wrong lane.

Police say Mendoza was traveling east in the westbound lane.

Police say that's all the information they are giving at this time.

GoFundMe accounts were created for both Clarkand Mendoza.