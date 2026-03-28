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Hundreds gather in Green Bay for city's third 'No Kings' protest

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NBC 26
A group of peaceful protesters marches through Green Bay as a part of the nationwide "No Kings" protests on March 28, 2026.
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered in Green Bay Saturday as a part of the nationwide wave of "No Kings" protests Saturday.

The protest began at St. James Park on the city's east side as the group gathered to listen to several speakers.

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A group of protesters gathers at St. James Park on Saturday, March 28 as a part of the nationwide "No Kings" protests.

Then, they hit the streets, chanting and slowly marching toward downtown.

The Green Bay Police Department had a mobile response team on hand. In an interview Friday, Captain Tom Denney told NBC 26 Green Bay Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Goska the police would "take steps to try to ensure" the safety of the protesters.

The protest began at 11:30 a.m. and concluded around 1:30 p.m. without incident.

Several other cities in northeast Wisconsin also saw protests, including Appleton, Oshkosh and Manitowoc.

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