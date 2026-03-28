Police and organizers prepare for No Kings protests

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Organizers and local police are finalizing safety plans ahead of the "No Kings" protests scheduled across Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.

The demonstrations are part of more than 3,000 events planned nationwide, which could become the largest single-day nonviolent protest in U.S. history.

Wanda Sieber is helping organize a peaceful protest and march at Voyager Park in De Pere. Organizers there have secured a permit for their march and will have marshals trained in de-escalation at the event.

"Nonviolence is power," said Sieber. "We love our country, and what we have right now doesn’t resemble at all the country we love. If there are any concerns, we would talk with administration about that."

In Appleton, Irene Strohbeen is organizing a march starting at Houdini Plaza.

"A couple of our organizers took the lead to make sure that they worked with the city to plan out the route, get the permit, get the approval from city council. It took a lot of work, and it also took a lot of money," Strohbeen stated.

Barricades for the march down College Avenue will cost the Appleton organizers about $5,000. Strohbeen said they have secured a permit to march in the street.

"That’s a real demonstration of how important safety is to our group," Strohbeen explained.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Police and organizers prepare for local No Kings protests this weekend

Safety planning often begins weeks before the events. A mobile response team with the Green Bay Police Department will be on the scene for a demonstration at St. James Park.

"Most of our focus is specifically on what we think is going to happen in our community," mentioned Captain Tom Denney.

"Sometimes, people can get the perception that the police are against the demonstrators, and that’s just not the case at all. But, you know, we’re going to take steps to try to ensure their safety," Capt. Denney said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Green Bay organizers said they have not secured a permit to march in the street.

"If you’re going to walk on a city street, you’re supposed to have a permit," noted Capt. Denney.

Here is the list of scheduled protests in Northeast Wisconsin:

Green Bay: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. James Park

De Pere: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Voyager Park

Appleton: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Houdini Plaza

Marinette: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Stephenson Island

Shawano-Menominee: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Shawano Civic Center

Kewaunee: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Harbor Park

Manitowoc: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Park

Oshkosh: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rainbow Park and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Opera House Square

Oconto: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bond Park

Sturgeon Bay: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sawyer Park

Find more planned protests here.