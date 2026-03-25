'No Kings' protests planned in Northeast Wisconsin this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Several "No Kings III" peaceful protests are planned to take place this weekend across Northeast Wisconsin.

A broad alliance of grassroots and progressive organizations say they expect thousands of protesters across northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.

“We are expecting a lot of folks,” said Jay Gibbs, a representative of the coalition.

Organizers stress that the demonstration will be a "peaceful protest exercising First Amendment rights."

Appleton Area NOW, a local feminist grassroots activists group, say this is their second No Kings protest in Appleton and it is expected to be their largest "by far."

A list of announced demonstrations in our area is below:



Green Bay

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; beginning and ending at St. James Park.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; beginning and ending at St. James Park. De Pere

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Voyager Park.

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Voyager Park. Manitowoc

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; rally begins at Washington Park, followed by march to courthouse and back.

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; rally begins at Washington Park, followed by march to courthouse and back. Door County

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay.

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay. Kewaunee

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harbor Park.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harbor Park. Sheboygan

Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Peace Park.

Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Peace Park. Appleton

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Houdini Plaza.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Houdini Plaza. Oshkosh

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Rainbow Park.

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Opera House Square.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Rainbow Park. 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Opera House Square. Shawano

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; From the Civic Center to the courthouse.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; From the Civic Center to the courthouse. Oconto

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bond Park.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bond Park. Marinette

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Stephenson Island Bridge.

These local demonstrations are part of a coordinated series of events scheduled in multiple cities across the United States on Saturday.