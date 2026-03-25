'No Kings' protests planned in Northeast Wisconsin this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Several "No Kings III" peaceful protests are planned to take place this weekend across Northeast Wisconsin.
A broad alliance of grassroots and progressive organizations say they expect thousands of protesters across northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.
“We are expecting a lot of folks,” said Jay Gibbs, a representative of the coalition.
Organizers stress that the demonstration will be a "peaceful protest exercising First Amendment rights."
Appleton Area NOW, a local feminist grassroots activists group, say this is their second No Kings protest in Appleton and it is expected to be their largest "by far."
A list of announced demonstrations in our area is below:
- Green Bay
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; beginning and ending at St. James Park.
- De Pere
3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Voyager Park.
- Manitowoc
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; rally begins at Washington Park, followed by march to courthouse and back.
- Door County
12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay.
- Kewaunee
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harbor Park.
- Sheboygan
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Peace Park.
- Appleton
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Houdini Plaza.
- Oshkosh
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Rainbow Park.
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Opera House Square.
- Shawano
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; From the Civic Center to the courthouse.
- Oconto
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bond Park.
- Marinette
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Stephenson Island Bridge.
These local demonstrations are part of a coordinated series of events scheduled in multiple cities across the United States on Saturday.