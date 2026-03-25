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'No Kings' protests planned in Northeast Wisconsin this weekend

No King Protest Manitowoc
Abbey Hamachek
Signs created for the No Kings Protest in Manitowoc.
No King Protest Manitowoc
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Several "No Kings III" peaceful protests are planned to take place this weekend across Northeast Wisconsin.

A broad alliance of grassroots and progressive organizations say they expect thousands of protesters across northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.

“We are expecting a lot of folks,” said Jay Gibbs, a representative of the coalition.

Organizers stress that the demonstration will be a "peaceful protest exercising First Amendment rights."

Appleton Area NOW, a local feminist grassroots activists group, say this is their second No Kings protest in Appleton and it is expected to be their largest "by far."

A list of announced demonstrations in our area is below:

  • Green Bay
    11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; beginning and ending at St. James Park.
  • De Pere
    3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Voyager Park.
  • Manitowoc
    12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; rally begins at Washington Park, followed by march to courthouse and back.
  • Door County
    12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sawyer Park in Sturgeon Bay.
  • Kewaunee
    10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harbor Park.
  • Sheboygan
    Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Peace Park.
  • Appleton
    3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Houdini Plaza.
  • Oshkosh
    10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Rainbow Park.
    12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Opera House Square.
  • Shawano
    2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; From the Civic Center to the courthouse.
  • Oconto
    11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bond Park.
  • Marinette
    11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Stephenson Island Bridge.

These local demonstrations are part of a coordinated series of events scheduled in multiple cities across the United States on Saturday.

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