How to prevent a 'life-threatening' scam that's making its way to Green Bay

Green Bay Police posted on Facebook a warning about a scam "that contains threats of violence and graphic photos."



Police say the scammers are "threatening assassination of the individual receiving the text if that person does not reply within an hour."



The video includes red flags to be aware of to prevent being scammed



Scams happen all the time, but there's a new one going around that's threatened someone's life and it's coming in the form of a text.

"Have you worked with them? What's the relationship," Senior Vice President, Danielle Kroening, said. "Is it out of the blue? Did you sign up for something? So start asking those kinds of questions."

Questions to think about so you don't become the next victim of a scam.

"Don't respond, whatever you do, do not respond to them," Captain of the Investigative Division, Jeff Brester, said.

Now there's a warning from Green Bay police about a new scam making the rounds.

Police posted on Facebook a warning about a scam "that contains threats of violence and graphic photos" while also mentioning "the scammers are threatening assassination of the individual receiving the text if that person does not reply within an hour..."

"Our officers and detectives looked into it. We determined that it was a scam and there was no viable threat related to it," Brester said.

Captain Brester said scams can sometimes be hard to track but usually they are resolved swiftly.

"Scammers try to scare the victims into giving them the information as soon as they can because they don't want the victims to call the police because then they know the police are going to tell them it's a scam," Brester said.

Credit card scams are the most frequent fraud reports. Surpassing 25,000 reports in just the first quarter of 2023, according to Forbes.

Green Bay police warn that prime scamming season, however, is approaching.

"With the holidays coming up scams will be more frequent."

Capital Credit Union senior vice president of member services, Danielle Kroening, explained the red flags you need to know so you won't become a victim.

"A lot of times people get messages out of the blue. That's going to be your first red flag....The second biggest one is as soon as they start asking for personal information

Kroening said if the text is from a company you already do business with, they already have your personal information and that people should be extra cautious before answering any text.

"They're very persistent. They're very much like we need to do this. There's a time frame let's turn around."

If you think you've been targeted by a scam.. And want to file a report with the police, click here.

