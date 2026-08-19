Historic, Bay Beach train to undergo $118,000 repairs

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The historic train ride at Bay Beach Amusement Park was closed this summer for safety issues, but the City of Green Bay plans to complete major repairs this fall in order to reopen the ride next year.



The historic train at Bay Beach opened in 1956.

State inspectors found the train's track system was unsafe.

This year, the City opened a new, more accessible train at the other end of the park.

Every summer, Ava Robinson travels from Oshkosh to enjoy Bay Beach Amusement Park.

“It’s pretty cool to come here every year and see what they added or what’s going on,” she says. “My favorite part has to be the swings.”

It’s an annual tradition with her grandma, Connie.

“It’s really nice for the family because it’s inexpensive - the atmosphere is very friendly,” Connie says.

While the two enjoy the larger, more fast-paced rides, Connie says she’s ridden the park’s historic train with her younger grand kids.

“It’s relaxing, and you can enjoy the sites… because it’s by Lake Michigan, so it’s nice–it’s a beautiful view,” she says.

The train opened in 1956.

“There’s so much history and nostalgia with the ride,” Dan Ditscheit, Green Bay parks director, says.

This spring, a state inspector told Bay Beach they couldn’t reopen the train due to safety concerns, according to Ditscheit.

“We found out the ride - the wood had rotted to the point where it wasn’t safe for riders to ride the ride,” he says.

Ditscheit says they have to completely replace the track system, which will cost $118,354. The Green Bay City Council approved the purchase at its Tuesday night meeting.

“It’s a pretty big project,” he says.

With this year’s addition of a new, more accessible train on the other end of the park, Bay Beach will have two trains next year.

“In the master plan it shows two train rides because, you know, it’s part of the culture and it’s just part of the heritage of Bay Beach Amusement Park, and it’s an exciting ride- kids love to ride it,” Ditscheit says.

Earlier this year, the City announced plans to build a pier at Bay Beach using an EPA grant, but Ditscheit says the bids for the project came in well over budget.

“Now that we’re not moving forward with the pier right now as it’s currently envisioned, the question is how do we re-imagine the grant funding,” he says.