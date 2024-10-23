Green Bay's city council to address Lambeau Field lease negotiations

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's city council will give an update regarding where negotiations stand between the city, the Packers, and the Stadium District Board on a new lease for Lambeau Field.

It will take place at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the CityDeck in downtown Green Bay.

"The City Council wishes to address concerns raised in recent media reports against Mayor Eric Genrich by the Green Bay Packers, provide clarity on the City’s position as the body with fiduciary responsibility to Green Bay taxpayers, and respond to statements made by the Green Bay Packers to the Green Bay – Brown County Professional Football Stadium District and the general public," city council President Brian Johnson said.

Johnson says the mayor will not be at the press conference.

The rift over a new lease between the Packers and the city has been going on for months.

The heart of the issue revolves around rent.

The Packers have said they want to freeze its payments to the city. In exchange, the team would be responsible for all of the stadium's maintenance costs going forward.

Last week, the Packers shared their frustrations against the mayor, saying he's taking an "obstructionist approach" and asked the Stadium District Board to get involved in negotiations.

The mayor said the new terms of the lease wouldn't be fair to local taxpayers, claiming neighbors would take $30 million less in the new lease proposal.

Lambeau Field's current lease is set to expire in 2032, with an option for two, five-year extensions.