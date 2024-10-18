'A total non-starter for us': Green Bay mayor speaks on city's rift with Packers over Lambeau lease

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich went on the record Friday sharing his point-of-view on what has become a months-long feud between the city and the Packers regarding negotiations over a new Lambeau Field lease.

"We're really interested in talking with the Packers about what the long-term lease looks like," Genrich said. "But as it stands right now, the current lease is much better for Green Bay taxpayers than what they've offered."

On Wednesday, the Packers shared their frustrations against the mayor, saying he's taking an "obstructionist approach," and asked the Stadium District to get involved with negotiations.

The heart of the issue revolves around rent.

The team has said it wants to flatten its payments to the city. In exchange, the team would be responsible for all of the stadium's maintenance costs going forward.

"I think it's presumptuous to think that existing [rent] deal would be part of a new deal," Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said Wednesday. "So that's why we propose the new deal would freeze that rent, and the costs that are involved, the tremendous and significant dollars that are going to be needed to keep up the stadium and with the additional funding that will be needed for investments. It's important that as much revenue as possible is focused on the stadium."

However, city leaders have said the city would miss out on that rent money for its taxpayers.

"They're asking Green Bay taxpayers to take $30 million less over the new term of the lease, as they've suggested," Genrich said. "And that's a total non-starter for us."

Lambeau Field's current lease is set to expire in 2032, with an option for two five-year extensions.