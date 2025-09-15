Green Bay schools receive over $42,000 in donations to help students get clear backpacks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) has received more than $42,000 in donations to help students get clear backpacks after a new policy was unveiled, according to a spokesperson with the district.

Lori Blakeslee, Director of Communications with GBAPS, says the district has already ordered backpacks using the monetary donation and those should be coming in early this week for any student who might need it.

GBAPS also acknowledged how several local businesses are offering to provide backpacks directly to families in the area. According to Blakeslee, the district is "very overwhelmed" with the community's generosity at this time.

The clear backpack policy was unveiled after a student allegedly brought a gun to Preble High School last week.

Blakeslee says the district has been seeing a decline in attendance at Preble High School after the incident.

GBAPS announced on the following day that all 6-12 grade students in all schools within the district will be required to use a clear and colorless backpack or bag, effective Sep. 22.

A community round-table discussion on school security is scheduled for Monday, Sep. 15, at 6 p.m. at Preble High School.