Green Bay area schools unveil new backpack policy after gun incident

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public Schools District (GBAPS) is implementing a new backpack policy after a student allegedly brought a gun to Preble High School on Tuesday.

The district announced on Wednesday that all 6-12 grade students in all schools within the district will be required to use a clear and colorless backpack or bag, effective Sep. 22.

GBAPS also mentioned other security measures in place, such as secure entrances at elementary schools, security monitors at middle and high schools, as well as a strong collaboration with the Green Bay Police Department, with 11 school resource officers working for the district.

Green Bay Police were called Tuesday during lunch hour to Preble High School for a fight that broke out in the commons. During the first altercation, a second fight broke out that required additional assistance from officers.

Police say a student who they believe was in the first fight also brought a handgun and ammunition into school. An officer found the weapon and ammo in a backpack in a locked classroom.

Green Bay police increased security at the high school on Wednesday following the incident.

A community round-table discussion on school security is scheduled for Monday, Sep. 15, at 6 p.m. at Preble High School.