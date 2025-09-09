Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Green Bay Police arrest student, recover handgun at local high school

Green Bay Police Department
Matt Kohls
Green Bay Police Department
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A student is in custody after police recovered a handgun and ammunition they believe the student brought to school.

Green Bay Police were called Tuesday during lunch hour to Preble High School for a fight that broke out in the commons. During the first altercation, a second fight broke out that required additional assistance from officers.

Police say a student who they believe was in the first fight also brought a handgun and ammunition into school. An officer found the weapon and ammo in a backpack in a locked classroom.

Charges are being referred against the student.

Police say they will have an increased presence at Preble High School on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-244243. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

