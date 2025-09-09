Green Bay Police arrest student, recover handgun at local high school

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A student is in custody after police recovered a handgun and ammunition they believe the student brought to school.

Green Bay Police were called Tuesday during lunch hour to Preble High School for a fight that broke out in the commons. During the first altercation, a second fight broke out that required additional assistance from officers.

Police say a student who they believe was in the first fight also brought a handgun and ammunition into school. An officer found the weapon and ammo in a backpack in a locked classroom.

Charges are being referred against the student.

Police say they will have an increased presence at Preble High School on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-244243. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or by using the "P3 Tips" app.