Green Bay police are searching for a missing and endangered 48-year-old man

GREEN BAY- (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

Robert Granditzke was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, around 1:45 p.m., walking in the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

Granditzke is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be wearing a dark-colored flannel, a gray undershirt, dark jeans, tennis shoes, and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Granditzke, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #26-217278. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.