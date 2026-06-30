Green Bay Metro Fire chief selected, name to be announced next week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission selected the next Green Bay Metro Fire chief during a closed-session meeting Tuesday, but the public announcement will not come until later next week.

The commission met Tuesday afternoon to deliberate and evaluate the two candidates and interim co-chiefs, Ray Fuiten and Eric Jeltema.

Commission members emerged from the closed session and said a decision had been made, but it will not be announced until later next week.

Both Jeltema and Fuiten are 21-year veterans of the department and are currently serving as interim co-chiefs after former Fire Chief Matthew Knott stepped down earlier this year.