Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay Metro Fire chief selected, name to be announced next week

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission selected the next Green Bay Metro Fire chief during a closed-session meeting Tuesday, but the public announcement will not come until later next week.

The commission met Tuesday afternoon to deliberate and evaluate the two candidates and interim co-chiefs, Ray Fuiten and Eric Jeltema.

Commission members emerged from the closed session and said a decision had been made, but it will not be announced until later next week.

Both Jeltema and Fuiten are 21-year veterans of the department and are currently serving as interim co-chiefs after former Fire Chief Matthew Knott stepped down earlier this year.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters