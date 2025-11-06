Green Bay East football coach will not resign, per school district

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Embattled Green Bay East football coach Niko Sila has formally told the Green Bay Area Public School District that he will not resign, according to a statement from GBAPS.

The Green Bay Area Public School District can confirm that Mr. Niko Sila communicated in writing to the District that he was rejecting the resignation offer that was presented. The District has no further information to share at this time. Green Bay Area Public School District

Sila has been on leave for nearly three weeks amid an ongoing investigation. Last Thursday, district administrators gave him a seven-day deadline to either resign or the district would recommend to the school board that he be fired.

Earlier this week, representatives of Sila - including his wife, Chelci - gathered at Joannes Park to announce that he would decline the resignation offer.

Stephanie Ortiz, an ally of Sila's who attended last week's meeting with the district, says dozens of allegations against Sila include themes of undermining school staff and administration, violations of professional policy when interacting with students—and, most recently, during the investigation—violating a no-contact order with East High students.

The school district says there's more.

"Mr. Sila and his representatives have shared with the media an incomplete accounting of the allegations," GBAPS said in a statement last week.

In the event at Joannes Park on Tuesday, Chelci Sila emphasized that the allegations do not involve any sexual misconduct or alcohol, and said she has asked the district to make that clear publicly.

"Niko has not been able to defend himself in a fair manner as he has been treated as an opponent not an employee," she said.

At this time, the district cannot legally comment on its findings, but a full report of Sila's violations will be made available at a later date.

To fire Sila, the district must first recommend the action to the school board, though it remains unclear when and how that process will take place.