Green Bay approves drone contract to address police staffing shortages

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Common Council approved a five-year, $1.3 million contract Tuesday night with Flock Safety to launch a "Drone as First Responder" program, aimed at addressing chronic police staffing shortages while expanding the city's surveillance capabilities.

The agreement includes continuing the city's existing license plate reader program and adding two Aerodome drones that can respond to emergency calls before officers arrive on scene.

Addressing Staffing Crisis

As we've previously reported, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis outlined the department's staffing challenges in a memo to the Finance Committee, noting that chronic shortages have created an imbalance between demand for police services and the department's capacity to meet that demand.

The Green Bay Police Department is authorized for 190 full-time sworn personnel, but even at full staffing, approximately 10% are not deployable due to training, injuries, military deployments and other factors.

Between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., call volume alone consumes most patrol officers' time, leaving little opportunity for community engagement, problem-solving and traffic safety work.

Expected Efficiency Gains

Flock Safety's analysis estimates the drone program could resolve approximately 4,200 calls for service annually without requiring officer response. These include suspicious person reports, disturbances and welfare checks.

The efficiency gains would free up the equivalent of 1.89 full-time officers, valued at $241,807 annually - exceeding the program's $170,000 annual cost in the first three years.

Davis said the drones can provide real-time, accurate information to officers before they arrive at scenes, allowing them to calibrate their response appropriately and reducing risks to both officers and the public.

Technology Benefits

According to council documents, "Drone as First Responder" concept addresses a key challenge in emergency response: unreliable information from distressed 911 callers. Davis noted that callers are often upset and provide incomplete or inaccurate information to dispatchers.

Drones can respond much faster than patrol cars because they fly in straight lines and are not subject to traffic conditions, providing officers with situational awareness before arrival.

Financial Structure

The contract costs $270,000 annually for the first three years, increasing to $291,000 in years four and five. Flock Safety waived startup costs, creating a one-time savings of approximately $919,500.

The first year will be funded through $200,000 in unspent 2024 debt proceeds and $70,000 in remaining federal ARPA public safety funding. The remaining four years will be added to the city's operating budget.

Data Control Requirement

The approval is contingent on the city maintaining control over all surveillance data collected, rather than allowing Flock Safety to manage the information.

Mayor Eric Genrich called the investment "a great opportunity" for improving public safety response and officer safety.

Community Concerns

Nearly a dozen residents raised privacy concerns during public comment, questioning the expansion of surveillance capabilities and whether drone technology aligns with Green Bay's community values.

The timeline for implementing the new drone system has not been announced, pending completion of FAA regulatory approvals and training programs.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.