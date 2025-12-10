Self-flying drones could be Green Bay’s newest first responders

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay first responders are working to bring self-flying drones to their departments, in a move to increase response times and make most efficient use of resources.

This summer, Grand Chute Police launched a similar Drone as First Responder Program. When someone in distress calls 911, operators press a button, and the device routes itself to the scene of the call.

Officials say the technology provides real-time visual information on a situation before crews arrive, and when every second counts, that’s a valuable asset.

“It fills a specific gap that we have, and being able to identify what specific resources we need to be spending more appropriately, I think is really going to pay dividends down the road," Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott explained.

Two drones would help Green Bay Metro Fire and the Green Bay Police Department clear accidental emergency calls and better determine which resources each response requires.

Fire Chief Knott says this targeted approach will improve efficiency and resource allocation.

"It's going to be a great tool for us. We're very excited about how it operates," Knott said.

Thermal imaging capabilities on the drones can help officers locate moving suspects and assist with missing persons cases.

Corporal Dylan Davis, Grand Chute Community Resource Officer, says the technology is a powerful tool—but it’s not flawless.

“There definitely are some limitations, you know. Thunderstorms, snowstorms, it can be difficult—if not impossible—to fly in those situations,” explained Corporal Davis.

Despite this challenge, Green Bay officials remain optimistic about the program's potential impact.

Green Bay residents could see the drones in operation as early as spring 2025, pending city approval and operator training completion.