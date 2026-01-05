Green Bay and Appleton protesters condemn Trump administration's military action in Venezuela

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Nearly two dozen protesters gathered at the corner of Main and Webster in Green Bay Sunday afternoon to condemn the Trump administration's military action against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The demonstration, organized by the Green Bay Anti-War Committee, comes after the Trump administration used military force to remove Maduro from Venezuela, bringing him to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

"We're here to say no in our corner of Wisconsin, Green Bay is against war," said Sam Kennedy, Anti-War Committee outreach chair.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Green Bay protesters condemn Trump administration's military action in Venezuela

Kennedy criticized what he called the "unilateral kidnapping of a foreign head of state by the United States," saying it sets a dangerous precedent.

"Regardless of your feelings about Trump, we'd be upset if Canada kidnapped Trump over his policy decisions. And that's what we're seeing with Maduro," Kennedy said.

He argued this isn't a change being led by Venezuelan citizens, but rather by American force.

"I am not a fan of anyone who sees bombs dropping on a foreign country and cheers for the bombs, rather than the people they're hitting," Kennedy said.

Protester Dane Snudden said U.S. foreign actions have consequences at home.

"I think in the US, we have this perception that things happening far away don't effect us, but they really do. We spend more money than any country combined on our military and that's money we can't use for people here at home," Snudden said.

"Being anti-war is being patriotic, it's being pro-America," Snudden said.

No counter protesters were present, but some drivers shouted in disapproval while others honked in support.

A similar protest took over Houdini Plaza in Appleton Sunday morning, drawing about two dozen people.

"We need to let the Trump administration know that we are not happy with what they are doing. They are taking illegal actions and we are wondering why they are so considered with Venezuela when our country is having problems and struggling with our economy," said Sue Mead, a member of Indivisible.

No counter-protesters were present in Appleton.