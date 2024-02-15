GBAPS board holding special meeting Thursday about superintendent investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School Board will be holding a special meeting Thursday night in connection to an investigation surrounding Superintendent Claude Tiller, Jr.

The board placed Tiller on paid administrative leave Tuesday following comments he made on an Atlanta radio show.

According to a notice from the district, the board will "discuss strategy for potential litigation and conferring with legal counsel regarding a personnel matter pertaining" to Tiller.

The board will convene in open session at 5:30 p.m. before making a motion to go into closed session to discuss the situation, according to the notice.

The board has said they are working through "issues raised that warrant further review and discussion."

A former administrator said at Monday's school board meeting a video recording of the talk show is no longer online — but it, and Tiller's comments — need to be made public.

The board has said it did not ask anyone to take down the broadcast.

NBC 26 is not releasing the details of the allegations against Tiller since they cannot be confirmed.

We have filed an open records request for a copy of the video.

We spoke with Tiller on Tuesday. He told us he plans on releasing a comment soon.