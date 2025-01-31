Fort at the Rail Yard: A fortress in addressing Green Bay's housing crisis

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After years of work, The Fort at the Rail Yard is already accepting its first tenants. The final product became a fortress in its structure and in combating the city's housing crisis.



Video shows the new-look exterior of The Fort at the Rail Yard.



The building features 233 mixed-income apartment units, and retail space on the first floor.



In March 2024, I got an exclusive look inside as construction was underway.

"We're building the right products for the right need," City Council President, Brian Johnson, said.

Developers say about 70 units have already been leased at The Fort at the Rail Yard, located just off the Fox River along Donald Driver Way.

City officials tell me the land the fort sits on almost featured a Walmart Superstore. Johnson said The Fort is just what downtown Green Bay needs.

"I think there were some folks who saw the long-term vision in your downtown core," Johnson said. "You want to see dense development, you want to see activity, you want to see a lot of businesses not just one."

Johnson said The Fort is evidence of the city's positive progress in addressing the housing crisis throughout the city.

"We ultimately we got to a product here that, I think, as a community, we can be really proud of, but more importantly, it's going to deliver solutions to those who really need a housing solution," Johnson said.

The city's 2020 housing study suggests the city needs 3,000 more housing units in the next 10 years.

Johnson said the city will continue to add units in all areas from subsidized to luxury units.